Today’s weather forecast

Due to a low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, showery condition is expected to be enhanced during the next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in most provinces of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy showers more than 100mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers may occur at a few places in the coastal areas of Eastern and Southern provinces during the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.