President Extends Best Wishes to Sri Lankan Cricket Team Heading to T20 World Cup

President Ranil Wickremesinghe extended his well-wishes to the Sri Lankan Cricket Team as they embark on their journey to participate in the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup Cricket Tournament, set to take place in America and the West Indies from June 1st to June 29th.

In a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon (13th), the President engaged in a friendly conversation with the team, led by Vanidu Hasaranga, offering words of encouragement and congratulating them on representing the nation with distinction.

Scheduled to depart the island tomorrow morning (14th), the Sri Lankan cricket squad comprising 15 players received commendations from the President for their commitment to achieving success on the international stage.

In another commendable sporting achievement, the Sri Lankan Rugby team, winners of the Asian Rugby Championship in the first division held in Sri Lanka, also had the honour of meeting President Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat today.

The President expressed the nation’s profound pride in this significant rugby triumph, marking a momentous achievement after several years. The President applauded the players’ remarkable skills and offered his heartfelt congratulations on their achievement.

The event was attended by Minister of Tourism, Lands, Sports and Youth Affairs Harin Fernando, Minister of State Arundika Fernando, as well as the President’s Senior Advisor on National Security and Chief of Staff, Sagala Ratnayaka.