May 27, 2024
    May 26, 2024
    President Visits Mr. C.V. Wigneswaran

    President Ranil Wickremesinghe paid a visit to former Chief Minister of the Northern Provincial Council and current Member of Parliament, Mr. C.V. Wigneswaran, who is currently ill, to inquire about his health.

    The President visited Mr. Wigneswaran’s residence in Jaffna last night (25th), engaging in a friendly conversation and extending his best wishes for a speedy recovery.

