President Visits Mr. C.V. Wigneswaran

The President visited Mr. Wigneswaran’s residence in Jaffna last night (25th), engaging in a friendly conversation and extending his best wishes for a speedy recovery.
President Ranil Wickremesinghe paid a visit to former Chief Minister of the Northern Provincial Council and current Member of Parliament, Mr. C.V. Wigneswaran, who is currently ill, to inquire about his health.
