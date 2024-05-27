The International Vesak Festival was held at the White House for the fourth time.

The adhikarana maha sanganayake of North America and Vice President of the Buddhist Association of America, Viharaya of the Maryland International Buddhist Temple, Most Venerable Katugastota Uparathana Nayaka emphasized that the opportunity to celebrate the International Vesak Festival at the US President's House has arisen this year as well.

His Holiness Uparathana Thero said that Theravada Buddhist monks and Mahayana monks were also working for the international Vesak festival held at the White House on May 23.

Ambassadors representing South Asian and Southeast Asian countries participated in this.

Also, a large number of people including Mr. Mahinda Samarasinghe, the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to America and Mrs. Vanmore Dixie, President of the International Buddhist Association of America, participated in this event.

This is the fourth time that the International Vesak festival commemorating the Buddha's death was held at the official residence of the American President.

Being able to celebrate this great day at the White House, the official residence of the world power, the United States President, will bring honor to the Buddhist people of the world, as well as to Sri Lanka, the only state where Theravada Buddhism is safe, and to the Buddhist people of the country. That is pointed out by the Chief adhikarana Sanghanayaka of North America, Most Reverend Katugastota Uparathana Nayaka Therapano.

With over 3.5 million Buddhists and over 2,400 organizations in the United States, Buddhism is considered the third largest religious tradition in the United States.

In 1999, Vesak was designated as an international day by the United Nations.