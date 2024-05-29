Today’s weather forecast

The prevailing showery and windy conditions over the island are expected to continue further, due to the active South West Monsoonal condition.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Southern provinces.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara-Eliya district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the evening or night.

Strong winds of about (50-60) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, Western, Southern and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Monaragala districts.