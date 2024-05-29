May 29, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Today’s weather forecast

    May 29, 2024
    Today’s weather forecast

    The prevailing showery and windy conditions over the island are expected to continue further, due to the active South West Monsoonal condition.

    Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Southern provinces.

    Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara-Eliya district.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the evening or night.

    Strong winds of about (50-60) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, Western, Southern and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Monaragala districts.

    « The International Vesak Festival was held at the White House for the fourth time.
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya