Today’s weather forecast

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Southern provinces.
Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara-Eliya district.
Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the evening or night.
Strong winds of about (50-60) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, Western, Southern and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Monaragala districts.