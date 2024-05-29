President Orders Ongoing Relief for Those Affected by Adverse Weather

President Ranil Wickremesinghe instructed officials to provide immediate relief to those affected by the recent inclement weather and to continue these efforts until the situation improves.

According to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), eight deaths have been reported across the island as of Monday (27). Seven people died in accidents caused by strong winds, and one person died in a boat capsizing.

The President also directed that compensation be provided to the families of the deceased. The Disaster Management Centre will provide Rs. 250,000 for each victim, with an advance payment of Rs. 25,000 already arranged.

As of Monday (27), 42,640 people belonging to 11,326 families have been affected by the inclement weather.

The President instructed the Disaster Management Centre to ensure all necessary facilities are provided, with special attention to health and hygiene.