Today’s weather forecast

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province.
Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara-Eliya district.
Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the evening or night.
Strong winds of about (50-60) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in North-central, Western, Southern and North-western provincesand in Trincomalee and Monaragala districts