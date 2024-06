Western , Sabaragamuwa , Central and Southern provinces will experience rain or thunder from time to time . Several rainy seasons may occur in the North-West Province.

mm in some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces, Galle , Matara and Nuwara Eliya districts. Highs above 100 are possible.

Uva , North - Central and Eastern Provinces and Mullaitivu District are likely to experience rain or thundershowers at a few places during evening or night time.

People are kindly requested to take necessary measures to minimize the danger caused by temporary strong winds and lightning that may accompany thunderstorms.