    June 01, 2024
    Senior Citizen Allowance Continues Uninterrupted

    The Welfare Benefits Board has clarified that reports on social media claiming the cessation of allowance for the elderly with the implementation of the Aswasuma Welfare Scheme are false.

    Over Rs.1, 518 million have been allocated to district secretariats for this allowance in May 2024. Although payments were delayed due to technical issues, the Board assures that the Allowance for the elderly will be available from the respective Divisional Secretariats after the second week of June under the normal system. Additionally, the June stipend will be paid within the same month.

    The Board is also making arrangements to credit the allowance for the elderly directly to the relevant bank accounts through a secure payment system. This allowance is available to all individuals over 70 years of age in families currently receiving a pension.

