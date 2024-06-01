President Ranil Wickremesinghe Engages with Several Youth-Oriented Organizations

The President interacted with youth representatives on a variety of topics, including the ongoing reform agenda and recovery efforts initiated by the Government. This event was part of an ongoing youth engagement program organized by the Presidential Secretariat.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of youth in shaping Sri Lanka’s future, President Wickremesinghe highlighted the importance of their involvement in the country’s journey toward success. Responding to inquiries from the enthusiastic youth participants, the President welcomed their engagement and directed his staff members to collaborate with them. He instructed them to devise a concrete mechanism and strategy to effectively utilize the skills and perspectives of the youth.

Accompanying President Wickremesinghe were his Chief-of-Staff and National Security Advisor, Sagala Ratnayaka, Senior Advisor on Climate Change, Ruwan Wijewardene, Director of International Affairs, Dinouk Colombage, Chairman of the National Youth Services Council, Pasindu Guneratne and Presidential Director of Youth Affairs and Sustainable Development Randula Abeyweera.