Today's weather forecast

The prevailing showery conditions are expected to continue in the south-western part of the island today.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces.

Heavy showers about 100mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere of the island in the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.