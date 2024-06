The Sri Lanka Navy yesterday (03) brought ashore the 06 fishermen whom were rescued from a distressed trawler. The fishermen were rescued by a tanker about 480 nautical miles (889km) off Dondra, south of Sri Lanka, on being coordinated by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Colombo.

The tanker MT 'TONEGAWA' rescued all 06 fishermen, who were aboard the distressed, unharmed on 31st May, on being coordinated by MRCC Colombo. Six fishermen were brought to the Galle Offshore Patrol Limit (OPL) by the tanker this yesterday morning. Upon arrival, they were swiftly brought ashore by Navy Fast Attack Craft.