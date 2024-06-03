Pepper harvest up by over 7,000 MT from previous year

The Department of Export Agriculture has confirmed that last year’s pepper harvest exceeded 30,000 metric tons. The annual yield of pepper in Sri Lanka is about 23,000 metric tons.

The Department said that after 2019, the highest yield of pepper cultivation in Sri Lanka has been recorded in 2023 due to the introduction of new technology, the provision of subsidies and the prolonged rainy weather after the previous year’s dry weather, Agriculture and Plantation Industries Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said.

The Minister was speaking during his recent (31) visit to the Walasmulla Warapitiya Cinnamon Processing Factory where he observed the value-added production process, under the Agriculture Sector Modernization Project of the Agriculture and Plantation Industries Ministry.

This factory has introduced a number of spices to the local and international markets as value-added products. This factory has been established by a young agri-entrepreneur to whom an amount of Rs.50 million has been given as assistance by the Agriculture Sector Modernization Project.

The Minister also said that Sri Lanka is known in the world market as the country with the best spices. “Our country has the best pepper, cinnamon and other spices. But we still export our products as raw materials. To get more income we have to go through the value-added production process. We have now taken steps for that,” he said.

Both cinnamon and pepper are produced as value-added products at this factory. For the first time, this factory is starting to export cinnamon to China.

“Some people ask whether pepper is imported. There is no need to import pepper to this country. Our peppers are the best peppers in the world. We have enough pepper in this country. Now we want to export more pepper,” the Minister said.