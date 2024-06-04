President Ranil Wickremesinghe Set to Resolve Economic Crisis and Boost Country’s Economy

State Minister for Rural Roads Development, Mr. Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan expressed confidence in President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s ability to lead the country out of the economic crisis and onto the right track. He emphasized that with the people’s support, the President would be able to build a strong economy if re-elected.

The State Minister made these remarks while addressing the press briefing themed “Collective Path to a Stable Country” held at the Presidential Media Centre today (04).

Addressing the press briefing further the state minister said,

President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s government has allocated approximately Rs.12 billion to enhance the rural economy, initiating a program to construct rural roads and bridges. The Ministry has made significant progress, with about 65% of the work completed, and the remaining portion set to be completed in the coming days, bringing substantial benefits to the village.

The construction industry has experienced a downturn in recent years, affecting jobs in rural areas and workers in the construction sector. However, with the country’s economy now on the upswing and people’s incomes rising, there is an opportunity to revitalize the construction sector. Consequently, there is confidence that the rural economy will see improvement in the future.

Furthermore, economic difficulties led to the abandonment of projects supported by the Asian Development Bank. However, development efforts are underway, and once debt restructuring is complete, work on high-risk roads and bridges is expected to commence.

The public has trust in the current state of the country, and it’s crucial for everyone to collaborate in order to progress. It is worth noting that President Ranil Wickremesinghe is the most capable leader to resolve the economic crisis and steer the country in the right direction. Thus, if he is re-elected with the people’s support, he will undoubtedly bolster the economy.

Furthermore, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has taken numerous steps to address the issues faced by minority communities since assuming office. The President has also emphasized the need to fortify the provincial council system outlined in the Constitution. Therefore, I am confident that these initiatives will be implemented in the future.