President Ranil Wickremesinghe met with SAARC Secretary General Golam Sarwar at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (12). The meeting focused on addressing issues related to various projects among SAARC countries, with the President urging impartial intervention from the Secretary General.

The discussion also covered the country’s agricultural modernization program and explored potential support from SAARC member nations. Additionally, the development of the SAARC Cultural Center for Modern Art in Sri Lanka was a key topic of conversation.

President’s Secretary Mr. Saman Ekanayake and a group of officials were present at the meeting.