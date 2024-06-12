Government to Enact 15 Crucial Acts in Near Future

Highlighting progress, he noted that over the past 18 months, around 75 bills have been introduced and approved by Parliament, facilitating fundamental adjustments within the country.

Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms Minister, President’s Counsel Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe was addressing a press briefing held at the Presidential Media Centre today (12) under the theme of “Collective Path to a Stable Country”.

Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, adding to his remarks, also stated,

This period marks one of the most significant legal reforms in the justice system of our country. Over the past 18 months, approximately 75 bills have been presented and approved by Parliament, paving the way for fundamental changes.

Additionally, the government has enacted an anti-corruption act aimed at curbing bribery, fraud, corruption, and embezzlement in both the public and private sectors, aligning with the United Nations anti-corruption charter. Notably, the Bribery Commission has been endowed with enhanced powers and autonomy. Furthermore, new provisions have been introduced concerning sports and sexual bribery offenses.

Moreover, the previously nominal assets and liabilities law has now stabilized. Consequently, all citizens are required to submit their assets and liabilities statements to the Bribery Commission, which diligently monitors them. Additionally, new legislation has been drafted concerning the confiscation of illicit goods and hazardous drugs. Furthermore, an authority has been established to probe assets acquired through criminal activities.

Furthermore, an amendment to the Primary Procedure Code has been proposed, alongside a new bill addressing marriage regulations. Notably, the Cabinet Ministers has sanctioned amendments to the Muslim marriage and divorce law, focusing solely on universally acceptable alterations.

Additionally, various issues have emerged concerning the Kathi courts, prompting proposals for two alterations. A draft has been put forward to enact the enforcement of foreign court rulings.

Also, preparations are underway to approve approximately 15 crucial laws in the coming weeks. Several amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code have also been tabled.

Moreover, the recently enacted National Hydro-graphic Act is slated for implementation next year, promising to generate over USD 50 million in revenue from vessels traversing the country’s maritime boundaries.