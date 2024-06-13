Discover Countless Benefits: Jayagamu Sri Lanka to Puttalam

The next "Jayagamu Sri Lanka People's Mobile Service" program is scheduled to take place in Chilaw's "Shirley Corea" Stadium on June 14 and 15, organized by the Ministry of Labour and Foreign Employment. With this effort, hope to produce a generation of smart Sri Lankan workers who are prepared for the digital era.

Since its inception, Minister Manusha Nanayakkara's "Jayagamu Sri Lanka" initiative has effectively expanded to several districts around the nation, helping a growing number of job seekers and employed people daily.

Grants for public welfare are made under the direction of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment and affiliated groups such as the Shrama Vasana Fund, Garusaru, Smart Youth Club, and Migrant Worker Harasara. For example, educational supplies for students from low-income households and smart boards for schools are provided to residents of the Puttalam area.

Along with increasing knowledge of career prospects, "Jayagamu Sri Lanka" also supports entrepreneurial endeavours among low-income and migrant worker families. The program facilitates public participation with all Ministry of Labour and Foreign Employment institutions, enabling local completion of duties that would otherwise necessitate travel to the Colombo office.