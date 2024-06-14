Public Service Commission Approves New Service Constitution for Grama Niladhari Officers – State Minister Ashoka Priyantha

State Minister for Home Affairs, Mr. Ashoka Priyantha, announced that the Grama Niladhari Service Constitution has been approved by the Public Service Commission following the approval of the Cabinet Ministers.

He also mentioned that the new constitution allows for necessary amendments.

State Minister Ashoka Priyantha disclosed these details yesterday (13) during a press briefing titled “Collective Path to a Stable Country” at the Presidential Media Centre.

Addressing the media personnel, the state minister further stated that,

The government has recently undertaken several significant projects, such as “Urumaya” and “Aswasuma.” Additionally, many development projects that were halted last season have now resumed. Redevelopment efforts in both villages and towns are also underway through decentralized allocations.

It is important to note that supporting these initiatives is the duty of government officials. As we fulfil our responsibilities to the people, it is essential that everyone performs their duty.

When we assumed the duties of these ministries, the country faced numerous challenges. Nonetheless, we have made steady progress in strengthening public services. Despite the initial inability to recruit for public service, we managed to appoint GN officers for 1,942 Grama Niladhari Divisions, and their training is currently underway.

Additionally, the issue of the Grama Niladhari Service Constitution had persisted for a long time. The newly proposed service constitution has now been approved by the Public Service Commission following the endorsement of the Cabinet Ministers. Provisions have been made to amend this constitution if necessary.

During the trade union actions of the GN officers, a disaster struck. However, government officials, along with the majority of GN officers in the country, stepped up and fulfilled their duties. At the moment, we extend our gratitude to all of them.

Additionally, rural food security and nutrition committees were established across the country, enabling the provision of a safe and healthy diet to the population.