Creating South Asia’s Premier Education System in Sri Lanka

President Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that the country is striving to develop the best education system in South Asia, tailored for the future.



He made this announcement during the ceremony of handing over the first phase of the newly constructed three-storey building at Buddhist Girls’ National College – Kirimatiyana, Chillaw to the students yesterday(14).

Despite facing economic challenges, the President emphasized that the government has prioritized funding for education, highlighting that education is the strength of the country.

President Wickremesinghe received a warm welcome from the students upon his arrival at Buddhist Girls’ National College – Kirimatiyana.

After offering flowers at the Buddhist Shrine of the school and receiving blessings, President Ranil Wickremesinghe unveiled the plaque and handed over the new building to the students. He toured the new classrooms and engaged in a friendly conversation with the students.

The President presented gifts to the students who excelled in the G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination. A commemorative gift was also given to President Wickremesinghe from the school. The first phase of the new building cost Rs. 450 million, funded by both the government and the parents.

Responding to a request made by the students, President Wickremesinghe mentioned that the construction of this building will be completed in two phases.

President Ranil Wickramasinghe highlighted that the government’s responsibility is to develop the country, emphasizing that this is not a time for mere slogan-chanting.

He stated that to achieve development, a new path must be taken, and everyone should support the government’s program for the necessary economic transformation and rapid progress.

The President also mentioned that the government plans to restart the Economic Zone in Madampe and develop the area into a hub for tourism, economic activity, and information technology.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe further stated;

Despite the difficult economic situation, the government is committed to providing modern education for the country’s children. It is not productive to dwell on past education systems. Instead, we should focus on creating the best education system in South Asia for our future. Education is the strength of our country, and we have always strived to maintain a strong education system.

When I assumed office, the country was bankrupt, and political parties were divided. In response, a group of us united to form a government and advance the country’s economy. Now, it is time to think about the future. We are gradually resolving economic problems and moving forward.

According to the International Monetary Fund’s statement, we have successfully secured the funding for the next quarter. Additionally, the committee of countries that have officially loaned money to Sri Lanka will meet next week. Following that meeting, we expect to exit bankruptcy. Achieving this status in less than two years is a significant accomplishment.

However, we cannot be complacent. We must adhere to the agreement with the International Monetary Fund, aiming to reduce unemployment to 5% within next two years and increase our incomes. A program has been outlined to achieve these goals, and the country’s development hinges on its successful implementation. We need to embrace new thinking and have integrated new technology into education.

The government’s responsibility is to develop the country. The era of spending time chanting slogans is over; we cannot revert to that.

We have decided to restart the Madampe Economic Zone and have acquired 1,000 acres in the Bingiriya area to establish a trade and investment zone. Additionally, plans are underway to develop a tourist zone in Iranawila, bringing both tourism and industrial economic opportunities to the region. We also aim to create an IT city in Madampe to provide opportunities for those educated in information technology.

Through the government’s agricultural modernization program, modern farming techniques are being introduced to villages, with financial support provided to the youth for these activities. By developing the fishing industry, we can create a new economy in this area. In 1977, we revitalized economy of Gampaha, and now we plan to implement a similar program here. Consequently, significant improvements are expected from Chillaw to Kuliyapitiya.

To develop the country, we must embark on a new path. The Economic Transformation Law has been introduced to facilitate the necessary economic changes and rapid development. Therefore, we seek everyone’s support to pass this legislation, setting aside political differences.

Traditional politics are not viable at this time. Regardless of political affiliation, everyone must unite to implement these policies for the future of our country and our children.

Minister of Education, Dr. Susil Premajayantha,

I assured your principal that I will submit an application to the Ministry of Education to approve the technology subject by next week. We are addressing the issue of accessing relevant laboratories. Practical tests can be conducted at Dhammisara College Nattandiya. Furthermore, arrangements have been made to recruit teachers over the next two weeks, filling vacancies within the province itself.

We are delighted that a school which began with 300 children has now grown to accommodate 3000 students. Vidyapitha National Institute of Education was established during the tenure of the current President Ranil Wickremesinghe when he served as the Minister of Education. His dedication to education is highly commendable.

Under the new education reform, no student will face failure in the general examinations. We are focused on imparting future-ready knowledge to our students. Simply replacing a traditional blackboard with a digital one does not constitute smart education. Our efforts extend beyond this; we are actively advancing education through information technology and artificial intelligence. Teacher training programs for these initiatives are already underway.

These efforts are being implemented across both international and national schools alike. Additionally, we are in the process of establishing a dedicated university for education, which holds the promise of globalizing our educational standards.

State Minister of Home Affairs Ashoka Priyantha:

I am pleased that the Buddhist Girls’ National College-Kirimatiyana, the sole Buddhist school in Puttalam district, now has a much-needed school building. It brings me pleasure to have been able to assist this school as a public representative since then.

During a time of profound national hardship, President Ranil Wickremesinghe steadfastly remained in the country and confronted challenges head-on. Under his leadership, the President has successfully restored confidence among those who had lost faith in the country.

The people of Puttalam district hold great respect for the President for his pivotal role in this regard.

Under the leadership of President Ranil Wickremesinghe during his tenure as Minister of Education, the educational landscape of our country has been elevated to new heights. There is widespread consensus in society that the current initiatives launched by the government should be sustained. It is believed that any faltering of this system could plunge the country into regression.

The event was attended by a multitude of dignitaries including Maha Sangha of the province, North West Province Governor Nazir Ahmed, United National Party organizer Wennappuwa Buddhika Sesathpura, Secretary of the Ministry of Education J. M. Thilaka Jayasundara, Halawatha Zonal Director of Education Prasad Ratnayake, North West Province Education Secretary Nayana Kariyawasam, Buddhist Girls’ National School Principal Dhulika Priyadarshanee, along with educational authorities, government officials, school teaching staff, parents, students, and other officials.