The President has effectively executed the program essential for the country’s economic advancement

State Minister for Social Empowerment, Anupa Pasqual, stated that meaningful change in the country can only be achieved through effective policies, rather than focusing on individuals or political parties. He emphasized that President Ranil Wickremesinghe has already successfully implemented the necessary programs for the country’s economic progress.

The State Minister also mentioned that the President has approved a 50% subsidy to address the challenges faced by Tea Small Holders.

State Minister for Social Empowerment, Anupa Pasqual, made these remarks during a Press conference held at the Presidential Media Centre (PMC), today (17) under the theme ‘Collective Path to a Stable Country’.

The State Minister further stated,

The government is successfully implementing the reforms demanded by the ‘Aragalaya’. While various parties claiming readiness to lead the country in the future have made numerous statements, they have yet to present clear policy proposals. In contrast, the government’s policies have received approval from the majority of people, although some individuals continue to live with an unrealistic mind-set.

Regardless of the statements made by others, the reform agenda introduced by President Ranil Wickremesinghe has proved successful. Under his leadership, the government has laid the foundation for economic progress and is implementing reforms smoothly. This has resulted in positive shifts in the country’s economic system, inflation rates and social welfare programs. When the government initiated welfare schemes, the interest rate was 35%. Today, it has decreased to 12%.

The transformation of a country hinges on policies rather than individuals or parties. A nation’s economy cannot be altered simply by changing political parties or personnel.

Regulation of Election Expenditure Act was introduced to curb the influx of unlimited corrupt wealth during elections. However, it must be noted that the primary driver of corruption is the electoral system itself. The current preferential voting system necessitates candidates to secure substantial funds, estimated at least LKR 50 million, to win elections. Therefore, there is a pressing need for reform in the existing electoral system.

The government’s current policy initiative has gained significant popularity. It is widely acknowledged that President Ranil Wickremesinghe is spearheading this program, which enjoys broad acceptance from governmental bodies, the public, and experts across various fields.

Furthermore, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has approved a 50% subsidy to address the challenges faced by Tea Small Holders, requiring a budget of LKR 1.2 billion for implementation.

Therefore, 1200 hectares will undergo new cultivation, with efforts underway to secure the necessary fertilizer subsidies for this initiative.

Furthermore, the Women’s Empowerment Bill is set to be introduced in Parliament soon, marking a historic moment as a special commission will be established to facilitate women’s empowerment.