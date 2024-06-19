June 19, 2024
    Jayagamu Sri Lanka Arrives in Ampara, Opening Up New Opportunities!

    June 19, 2024
    The Ministry of Labour and Foreign Employment is organizing the "Jayagamu Sri Lanka People's Mobile Service" program, scheduled in Ampara's "H.M Weerasinghe Ground" on June 22 and 23. This program aims to develop a generation of digitally savvy Sri Lankan laborers.



    Since its launch, Minister Manusha Nanayakkara's "Jayagamu Sri Lanka" program has effectively spread to many districts around the country, offering more and more assistance to people looking for work and those already working.

    The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment, together with affiliated organizations including the Sharma Vasana Fund, Garusaru, Smart Youth Club, and Migrant Worker Harasara, oversee the distribution of public welfare payments. For example, smart boards for schools and educational materials for pupils from low-income households serve the people living in the Ampara region.

    In addition to promoting employment options, "Jayagamu Sri Lanka" assists low-income and migrant worker families with their business endeavors. The initiative facilitates public interaction with Foreign Employment and all Ministry of Labour establishments, allowing locals to accomplish activities that would normally need traveling to the Colombo main office.

