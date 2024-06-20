Indian Foreign Minister’s Visit Marks Milestone in Indo-Sri Lankan Relations

Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar, commenced his official visit to Sri Lanka with a significant meeting with President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the President House in Colombo this morning (20).

This visit marks the first diplomatic exchange between India and Sri Lanka following the inauguration of the new government. Upon arrival, Minister Jaishankar was warmly received by Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka, Senior Advisor to President on National Security and Chief of Staff. Subsequently, President Wickremesinghe held bilateral discussions with Minister Jaishankar to review the progress of ongoing development projects between the two nations.

During the meeting, President Wickremesinghe and Minister Jaishankar jointly unveiled a digital plaque commemorating the inauguration of 106 houses constructed under the Indian Housing Project in Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, and Matale districts. Additionally, they handed over 24 houses from model villages in Colombo and Trincomalee to their respective beneficiaries.

The highlight of the event was the formal commissioning of the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), comprising a main centre at the Colombo Naval Headquarters, a sub-centre in Hambantota, and unmanned installations in strategic locations across Sri Lanka’s coastline. This initiative underscores the deepening maritime security cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.

The meeting was attended by a distinguished delegation including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ali Sabry PC, President’s Senior Advisor on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka, President’s Secretary Mr. Saman Ekanayake, and Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Mr. Santosh Jha.