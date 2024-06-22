Two suspects held with local cannabis valued over Rs. 20 million in Tissamaharama

A coordinated operation conducted by the Navy, Coast Guard and Police in Kirinda of Tissamaharama in the dark hours of 20 th June 2024 led to the arrest of 02 suspects, who were preparing over 104kg of local cannabis for transportation, and seizure of a cab.

The Navy and the Coast Guard conduct regular search operations to combat illegal activities including drug trafficking.

The combined search operation was carried out by SLNS Kawantissa in the Southern Naval Command with the Coast Guard and Kirinda Police in the Kirinda area. During this joint search operation, the raiding party inspected a suspicious load of polythene packaging being loaded into a cab in the area. The operation uncovered 104 kg and 815 g of local cannabis packed in six polythene packages. As a result, 02 suspects in connection to the incident were arrested, and the cab was seized.

The gross street value of seized local cannabis is believed to be over Rs. 20 million.

The suspects held in this operation were identified as residents of the Tissamaharama area, aged 23 and 28. The accused, along with local cannabis and the cab were handed over to the Kirinda Police for onward legal action.