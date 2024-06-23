June 23, 2024
    June 23, 2024
    President Inspects Restoration Work of Zion Church in Batticaloa

    President Ranil Wickremesinghe visited the Zion Church in Batticaloa this  yesterday morning (22) to inspect the on-going restoration work after it was damaged in the Easter Sunday bombing. During his visit, the President engaged in a discussion with the Senior Pastor at Zion Church, Rev. Roshan Mahesan.

    The President inquired about the delays in the renovation work and instructed officials to provide an immediate report on the matter.

    President Wickremesinghe directed Senior Advisor on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, to ensure that the repairs are promptly completed using provisions from the Presidential Secretariat.

    Additionally, the President instructed the Army Commander to provide the support of the Sri Lanka Army for the renovations.
    Governor of the Eastern Province Senthil Thondaman and State Minister S. Viyalendran were also present on this occasion.

