Sri Lanka to Benefit from New Cambridge Climate Course and Flinders University Campus

President Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasized the government’s commitment to creating the most advanced, future-focused educational system in South Asia. He highlighted that education remains the nation’s greatest asset and that the government has prioritized funding for education and integrating new technology despite economic challenges.

In line with the President’s vision, two major initiatives have been announced, promising a significant boost to Sri Lanka’s educational landscape.

Firstly, the Cambridge Climate Quest, a self-paced study course designed for students in Grades 8-12, will soon be available to all Sri Lankan students free of charge. This comprehensive program, offered in all three national languages, promises to equip young learners with essential knowledge on climate and sustainability.

Upon successful completion, participants will receive Cambridge Certification. The course content has been meticulously created and curated by scholars from Cambridge Zero, the research wing of the University of Cambridge, which leads global efforts in climate and sustainability studies.

Christine Ozden, Global Director of Cambridge University Press and Assessments, recently met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Minister of Education Dr. Susil Premajayantha, pledging support for this initiative as part of the new educational reforms.

Additionally, Flinders University, Australia, is set to establish an offshore campus in Sri Lanka. Professor Colin Stirling, Vice Chancellor of Flinders University, met with His Excellency the President for the final round of discussions. This new campus aims to meet the regional demand for higher education, offering undergraduate and postgraduate degrees and pathway programs in various fields, including Engineering, Information Technology, Business Studies/Management, Finance, Marketing, and Medicine. Flinders University’s presence in Sri Lanka is expected to significantly enhance the country’s educational offerings and provide local students with greater access to world-class education.

President’s Director of International Affairs Dinouk Colombage, Chairman of Gateway International School Group Dr. Harsha Alles, Aravinda de Silva and others attended the event.