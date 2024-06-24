Interim Secretariat for Truth and Reconciliation Conducts Consultations in Monaragala District

The Interim Secretariat for Truth and Reconciliation Mechanism (ISTRM) conducted a series of stakeholder consultations in the Monaragala district from June 5th to June 8th, 2024. The consultations aimed to gather insights and address community challenges stemming from the conflict that occurred between 1983 and 2009.

During the four-day visit, the ISTRM team held twelve consultations with various stakeholders to identify key issues and community concerns. On June 5th, the team met with Monaragala District Secretary Mr. R. M. P. S. B Rathnayake to brief him on the proposed Commission for Truth, Unity, and Reconciliation Bill and the work undertaken by the Interim Secretariat for Truth and Reconciliation Mechanism.

On June 6th, consultations were held with villagers affected by the war in Ethimale, Okkampitiya, and Mahagodayaya at their respective Divisional Secretariat offices to address issues stemming from the 30-year conflict.

On June 7th, a press briefing for regional reporters provided updates on the ISTRM’s activities and objectives. Discussions were also held with various stakeholders, including divisional secretaries, government officials, heads of provincial councils, ex-military officers, representatives from civil society organizations in the Monaragala district, military officers from the War College in Buttala, and senior police officers in the Monaragala district, to gather feedback on the proposed legislation.

On June 8th, the team met with the villagers of Hambegamuwa, the estate community, and the Islamic community.

The ISTRM team visiting the Monaragala district included Senior Additional Secretary to the President Mr. Ranjith Ariyaratne, Dr. Asanga Gunawansa, Director General of ISTRM, Dr. C.Y. Thangarajah, Senior Executive (Policy), Mr. Sarath Kothalawala, Coordinator, Ms. Y.L. Lokunarangoda, Senior Executive (Legal), Ms. Saumya Wicramasinghe, Executive (Public Relations), and Mr. Asif Fuard, Senior Executive (Policy).