Sri Lanka Scout Association will Commense the above event from tomorrow 1st July and cntinue until 31st of July 2024 and around 110000 scout girls and boys are being participating and engaging into various activities.

The main aim of this month to show and confirmed that the scout could face any difficulties and build confidence among them. Also how they continue their programme and activities in the correct way and to collect some funds to cater of their work .The Chief Commissioner Attorney at Law Mr. Janaprith Fernando kindly request from civilians to give some work to scouts and get some service and contribute them, those who come with acticity card.