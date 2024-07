President Wickremesinghe presented a letter of appreciation to Mr. Jayasinghe this afternoon (01) at the Presidential Secretariat, prior to the Cabinet meeting.

Mr. Jayasinghe joined the Survey Department on August 1, 1961, and was appointed as a language consultant in the Cabinet Office on July 3, 1974. As of July 3, 2024, he has completed 50 years of service in the Cabinet Office.

The President’s Secretary, Mr. Saman Ekanayake, was also present at the occasion.