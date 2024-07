President Ranil Wickremesinghe paid his respects to the late leader of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), MP R. Sampanthan.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Professor Maithree Wickramasinghe visited the private flower parlour in Colombo yesterday (02) to pay their final respects and offer condolences to the Sampanthan’s family.

Eastern Province Governor Senthil Thondaman, along with MPs M.A. Sumanthiran and Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran were also in attendance.