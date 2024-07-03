Navy seizes 04 Indian dhows and 25 Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters

The Sri Lanka Navy conducted a special operation to chase away Indian fishing boats poaching in Sri Lankan waters in the wee hours of 01 st July 2024. The operation led to the seizure of 04 Indian dhows and apprehension of 25 Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters off the Delft Island, Jaffna.

The Navy continues to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing boats, taking into account the impact of those practices on the livelihood of local fishermen.

As an extension of these efforts, the Northern Naval Command deployed Fast Attack Craft and a Coast Guard Craft to chase away a cluster of Indian fishing boats, having spotted they were engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters off the Delft Island. The operation resulted in the seizure of 04 Indian dhows and apprehension of 25 Indian fishermen who continued to remain in Sri Lankan waters.

The seized dhows (04) together with Indian fishermen (25) were brought to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and they will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings.

With this recent apprehension, the Navy has seized a total of 32 Indian fishing boats and 239 Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters in 2024, and subsequently handed them over to authorities for legal proceedings.