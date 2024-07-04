Port of Colombo to become a Green Port by 2025

With major ports worldwide becoming green ports, the government has decided to expedite the transformation of the Port of Colombo into a green port. Accordingly, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Aviation has planned to take all necessary measures to achieve this objective by 2025.

The Chinese government, an economic stronghold in the world, has expressed its willingness to provide all relevant technology for this purpose at the Port of Colombo.

A delegation led by Mr. Wang Xiao Jie - Deputy Director General of China's Shanghai Urban Transport Commission, held discussions with the Hon. Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Aviation - Nimal Siripala de Silva, and other ministerial officials. The discussion took place on July 2, 2024, at the Ministry.

During the discussion, both parties addressed the obstacles affecting trade and shipping between the two countries. They also expressed their consent to increase the use of the Port of Colombo for the transshipment of TEUs and other cargo.

The Minister expressed his gratitude to the Chinese government for its support of Sri Lanka's development activities, particularly in the maritime and aviation sectors.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Aviation - Mr. K.D.S. Ruwanchandra, and several officials from the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) also attended the discussion.