Presidential Scholarship Awards Commence at District Level from July 12th

President’s Fund scholarship program for students from low-income families, spanning from grade 1 to grade 11 and G.C.E. (A/L), will be implemented at the district level starting from July 12, 2024. District secretaries, in collaboration with all zonal education offices and school principals, will oversee the scholarship distribution process.

Details regarding the dates, times and venues for scholarship awards in each district, as well as the list of selected scholarship recipients, will be announced. This information will be published on the official Facebook page of the President’s Fund in the coming days.

The list of students selected for the scholarships for G.C.E. (A/L) scholarship scheme in each district has already been published on the official Facebook page of the President’s Fund at the regional level. These scholarships will be awarded to 6,000 students, with 60 students selected from each educational zone. Each recipient will receive Rs. 6,000 per month for a duration of 24 months.

At the scholarship award ceremony, selected students will receive a grant of Rs. 30,000 along with any outstanding instalments. Starting from next month, Rs. 6,000 will be provided to students monthly until they appear for their G.C.E. (A/L) examinations.

Additionally, the scholarship program will be implemented covering all 10,126 schools across the island, from grade 1 to grade 11, for a duration of 12 months. Each selected student will receive Rs. 3,000 per month, totalling Rs. 36,000 over the year. The arrears for the selected students will amount to Rs. 12,000, which will also be provided at the scholarship award ceremony. Starting from the following month, the scholarship will continue to be paid Rs. 3,000 per month.

Accordingly, the President’s Fund invites the public to follow/like its official Facebook page to stay updated on the scholarship programs being awarded at the district level. This will ensure the public receive timely information about these important initiatives.