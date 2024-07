Director General Jagath D. Dias stated that although some public sector employees are on strike, the pensions for 708,231 registered pensioners due on July 10th, was released to the Banks today (09).

Accordingly a total of LKR 28.5 billion was distributed to 24 public and private banks as well as the Postal Department.

As a result, approximately 99.5% of the pensioners will receive their pension on July 10 without delay. However, due to the closure of Divisional Secretariats on July 08 and 09, around 13,000 pensioners will receive their payments on July 11th.