JICA agrees construction of second terminal at Katunayake International Airport - Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva

Hon. Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Aviation - Nimal Siripala de Silva says that JICA has agreed to re-grant the concessional loan scheme to resume the construction of the second terminal at Katunayake International Airport. This project had been halted due to the recent ec onomic recession. The Minister shared this information during a special discussion with JICA representatives yesterday (10).

Minister de Silva highlighted that the country's renewed economic stability, following the debt restructuring process by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has led JICA to reinstate the concessional loan program, with the Japanese government prioritizing these activities.

"Accordingly," the Minister stated, "JICA has decided to provide Rs. 170 billion for the upcoming construction works under the relief loan program."

The Minister also emphasized that the new terminal, which will feature modern technology and facilities, will significantly increase the number of air passengers from the current 6 million annually to 16 million.

JICA representatives assured the Minister that the related loan agreements would be signed promptly, and a call for bids for the construction works would be made by September this year.

The discussion was also attended by the Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Aviation - Mr. K.D.S. Ruwanchandra; Chief Representative Yamada Tetsuya from JICA; Chairman of Airports and Aviation Services Ltd., Mr. Atula Galkatiya; and Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority - Gen. Sagara Kotakadeniya.