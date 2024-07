The Cabinet Spokesman, Minister, Dr. Bandula Gunawardhana said that the salary of a Grade One category teacher who did not engage in the recent strike action has increased by 1,630 rupees and salary of a Grade 2 (Class 1) teacher by 1,335 rupees and the salary of a Grade 111 teacher by 525 rupees due to the salary increase given by the government yesterday.

Dr. Gunawardhana also said that the Cabinet approved giving this salary increase to the teachers who did not participate in the strike by the teachers and principals.

The Minister was speaking at the weekly media briefing to announce Cabinet decisions at the Government Information Department yesterday. He also said that the salary increments will be given in a way that does not affect the pension.