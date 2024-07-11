New Zealand Speaker praises Sri Lanka’s economic recovery

Speaker looking at a photograph taken in 1958 when New Zealand Prime Minister Walter Nash and then Minister of Agriculture and Food Philip Gunawardena at the opening of the National Milk Board. Speaker of the New Zealand Parliament Rt. Hon. Gerry Brownlee M. P. called on Prime Minister Hon Dinesh Gunawardena at the Temple Trees yesterday(July 10).



The Prime Minister, referring to longstanding friendship between the two countries, called for increase in bilateral economic cooperation between New Zealand and Sri Lanka and also enhancing support under the Colombo Plan.

He recalled that the two countries share a proud record of early introduction of universal franchise, New Zealand in 1893 and Sri Lanka in 1931, and absolute commitment to Parliamentary Democracy.

He thanked New Zealand for establishing Sri Lanka Dental College in Maharagama under a Colombo Plan grant in 1958 and requested assistance for its further upgrading.

The New Zealand Speaker praised Sri Lanka’s quick economic recovery and ensured his nation’s continuous support and cooperation. He added that Sri Lanka has vast potential in many sectors including tourism, ports and shipping, fisheries and agriculture.

The discussions also covered the potential cooperation in dairy sector, public sector reforms and land reforms.

The New Zealand delegation included Members of Parliament Carlos Cheung. Andy Foster, Cushla Tangaere – Manuel, Lawrence Xu- Nan, Nico Henneveld, Adviser, New Zealand Parliament and High commissioner David Pine.

Minister of State Ashoka Priyantha, MPs Sudarshana Denipitiya and Yadamini Gunawardena, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Anura Dissanayake were also present on this occasion.