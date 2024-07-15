Minister Vidura Wickramanayake Announces Return of UK-Colonial Era Antiquities, Including Tara Statue

Buddhasasana, Religious, and Cultural Affairs Minister Vidura Wickramanayake said that many antiquities taken from the country by the United Kingdom during the colonial period, including the statue of Tara, will be returned to Sri Lanka.

The minister pointed out that an education system that suits the country and culture should be created in a manner that instills a sense of pride in the minds of the people about their country.

Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious, and Cultural Affairs Vidura Wickramanayake expressed these views during a press conference themed “Collective Path to a Stable Country” held at the Presidential Media Centre today (15th).

The minister further elaborated:

The majority of the community believes there is an economic problem in the country today. However, our ministry holds the responsibility of shaping the people of Sri Lanka into good citizens. Our ministry has the official mandate to work towards creating a better society.

Additionally, the country lacks an education system that aligns with our cultural needs, which has led to a societal crisis. This situation has resulted in the emergence of a group of people who lack love for their country and pride in their heritage, putting the nation at risk of becoming subjugated. Therefore, our ministry has implemented several programs to prevent this outcome and save the people.

Additionally, more than a thousand individuals who have served in local government institutions for many years received appointments today. This has been a longstanding need. Some critics claim this is an election tactic, but over ten cabinet papers were presented for their confirmation, indicating that efforts have been underway for more than five months.

Furthermore, many antiquities taken from our country by the United Kingdom, including the statue of Tara, are in the process of being repatriated. We are working to bring back these and other ancient treasures, and we have also received numerous similar items from the Netherlands.

Moreover, there are people in our country who constantly divide into opposing parties and accuse each other. What we need are individuals who recognize right from wrong and are dedicated to the betterment of the country and its people.