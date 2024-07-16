Island-wide Newspaper Article Competition on Public Financial Management and Sri Lanka’s Future

The government has planned an island-wide newspaper article competition to educate school students about the Financial Management Bills and the Economic Transformation Bills. This initiative aims to raise awareness and engagement among the youth on these crucial topics.

The theme of the competition is “My Country Developed by 2048 through Formal Public Financial Management and Sustainable Economic Transformation”. Winners and winning schools will receive valuable prizes and certificates.

Eligible participants include students from all government schools, Piriven Institutes, private schools approved by the Ministry of Education, as well as Bhikkus and Bhikkunees. Submissions are accepted in Sinhala, Tamil, and English.

The deadline for applications for this competition, organized by the Presidential Secretariat, the Ministry of Education and the Government Information Department, is on July 31. Detailed information about the competition, including submission guidelines and related bills, can be downloaded from the Government Information Department’s website at https://www.dgi.gov.lk/contact-us/public-finance-management-bill.