Cricket equipment distributed to 67 schools in the Gampaha district under the patronage of Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka

With the aim of developing cricket in the schools of the Gampaha district, cricket equipment was distributed to 67 schools yesterday (15) at the Presidential Secretariat. This event was held under the patronage of Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka, the Chief of Staff to the President and the President’s Senior Adviser on National Security.

The program was organized by the Youth Vision 2048 organization and the Sri Lanka Cricket Board, following the vision of President Ranil Wickremesinghe. It was carried out under the full guidance and supervision of Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka.

In his address, Mr. Ratnayaka emphasized the importance of school cricket in nurturing talented players for the national level. He also highlighted President Wickremesinghe’s commitment over the past two years to rebuilding the country’s economy. The President aims to implement an economic program that ensures a prosperous future for the country’s children within a corruption-free framework.

Mr. Ruwan Wijewardena, Presidential Adviser on Climate Change, also spoke at the event, expressing his appreciation for all those contributing to the development of future generations’ sports skills.

Director Youth Affairs and Sustainable Development of the President’s Office Mr. Sathira Sarachchandra, Youth Vision 2048 Advisor Dr. Lasantha Gunawardena, Youth Vision 2048 President Dan Poddiwela, along with officials and principals from the Sri Lanka Cricket Board, sports instructors, and students, were present at the event.