Sri Lanka Seeks UNESCO Support for Education Sector Modernization- President

President Ranil Wickremesinghe announced plans to seek UNESCO’s support in a comprehensive modernization initiative for Sri Lanka’s education sector, alongside seeking assistance from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank for these reforms.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Student Parliament of Buddhuruvagala Maha Vidyalaya, Monaragala, yesterday (17), President Wickremesinghe highlighted the goal of establishing an advanced education system incorporating modern technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI). His vision is to equip the youth with the skills needed to thrive in the contemporary world.

The inaugural session of the college’s student parliament took place at the Chamber Hall of the Presidential Secretariat following an invitation extended during President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s recent visit to Buddhuruvagala Maha Vidyalaya, Monaragala.

Fulfilling a promise to the students, a valuable collection of musical instruments was swiftly presented to the college, prompting gratitude from the students. The event saw 96 members of the student parliament in attendance, with certificates being distributed under the supervision of Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake and Secretary-General of Parliament Kushani Rohanadeera.

Addressing the students, President Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasized that future leaders who will build the country will emerge from these student parliaments. He noted that the experience gained through these platforms will be invaluable and expressed his happiness that student parliaments are active in many schools.

The President also shared the historical and ancient background of the old Parliament Building, now the Presidential Secretariat, engaging in a friendly conversation with the students and informing them about the parliamentary system, including the Constituent Assembly.

Secretary-General of Parliament Kushani Rohanadeera explained the role of Parliament.

The principal of Buddhuruvagala Maha Vidyalaya, Monaragala H.M.U.B. Herath, along with several teachers and parents, were also present on this occasion.