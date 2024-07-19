Foreign Minister Ali Sabry Calls on the Romanian Prime Minister to consolidate bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry, who was on an official visit to Romania, paid a courtesy call on the Romanian Prime Minister, Ion-Marcel Ciolacu on 17 July 2024 at the Victoria Palace, Bucharest.

During the call, Foreign Minister Sabry briefed the Romanian Prime Minister on the current economic situation in Sri Lanka, highlighting efforts towards economic recovery and stability and shared the progress made on the on-going reconciliation process. The discussion focused primarily on synergies for strengthening economic cooperation.

The Romanian Prime Minister acknowledged the significant contributions of the Sri Lankan workforce in Romania, recognizing their role in various sectors and the mutual benefits derived from this cooperation with the potential for further enhancing workforce mobility.

Both sides emphasized on the need to developing resilient economic strategies and fostering sustainable growth through collaborative efforts by middle income countries like Sri Lanka. The meeting marked a significant step in strengthening the partnership between Sri Lanka and Romania, reflecting a shared commitment to economic growth and mutual support.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry was joined at the discussions by Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Romania, senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Bucharest.