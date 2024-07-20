July 20, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Weather Forcast

    July 20, 2024
    Weather Forcast

    Due to the active South-west Monsoonal condition, the prevailing windy condition over the island is expected to continue further.

    Showery condition over the island is expected to reduce during the next few days temporarily.

    Several spells of light showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

    Strong winds of about (50-60) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provincesand in Trincomalee, Monaragala and Hambantota districts. Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times elsewhere of the island.

    Last modified on Saturday, 20 July 2024 09:31
    « Japan Ready to Resume Suspended Official Development Assistance Projects President Wickremesinghe aims to make Sri Lanka to Become the Regional Hub for Human Capital Development »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya