Weather Forcast

Due to the active South-west Monsoonal condition, the prevailing windy condition over the island is expected to continue further.

Showery condition over the island is expected to reduce during the next few days temporarily.

Several spells of light showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Strong winds of about (50-60) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provincesand in Trincomalee, Monaragala and Hambantota districts. Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times elsewhere of the island.