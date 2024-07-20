Modernization of Hingurakgoda Airport for International Flights commences

According to a government's decision, construction work to modernize Hingurakgoda Domestic Airport for international flight operations commenced yesterday (19th) under the initiative of the Hon. Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation - Nimal Siripala de Silva.

The airport, formerly known as RAF Minneriya, was built during World War II for the British Royal Air Force. The government of His Excellency President Ranil Wickremasinghe has decided to transform the airport, located in the middle of the country, into an international airport, to strengthen Sri Lanka's economic enhancement. The 2024 budget has allocated Rs. 2 billion for its initial construction and development. In Phase I, the current 2,287-meter-long and 46-meter-wide runway will be extended to 2,500 meters.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in six months to accommodate Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 aircraft. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Aviation emphasizes that the total construction cost, estimated at around Rs. 17 billion, will be carried out by the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF). The total supervision of the project is entrusted to Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited.

Hon. State Minister Siripala Gamlath, Secretary to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Aviation - Mr. K.D.S. Ruwanchandra, Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force - Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority - Mr. G.S. Withanage, Chairman of Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Ltd. - Eng. Athula Galketiya, Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority - Air Vice Marshal Sagara Kotakadeniya, and several other officials attended the commencement of the construction.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva stated that the modernization project aimed transform Hingurakgoda airport into an international airport. He said that Rs. 2 billion had been allocated through the 2023 government budget for the airport's development and that the government would allocate funds each year for its construction.

“Our ultimate goal is to operate Hingurakgoda airport as an international civil airport, similar to Mattala, Katunayake, Ratmalana, and Palali airports. Therefore, to make this development project a success, I request the collaborative support of all concerned parties,” the Minister said