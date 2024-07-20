Sri Lanka’s Fate Would Remain Tragic Even with Local Government Elections Amid Economic Recovery

President Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that if funds had been allocated to the local government elections, the country would have faced a tragic situation instead of focusing on economic recovery. The President emphasized that there were several critical areas that needed funding priority over the elections. Despite these challenges, President Wickremesinghe highlighted that the country’s economy has been strengthened and moved forward on a solid foundation.

President Wickremesinghe made these remarks while attending a meeting with former heads of local government institutions held today (20) at the Monarch Imperial Hotel, Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte. This meeting was organized in response to a request from local government representatives from across the island.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe further stated:

“When I took over the country two years ago, it was facing multiple crises. There was not only an economic collapse but also a breakdown in law and politics. Even political parties were in disarray.

When I was invited to take on the role of Prime Minister, I accepted it without hesitation. Before me, the opposition leader and other party leaders were invited, but none of them stepped up to accept the challenge. Once I accepted the challenge, I called upon all parties to unite in rebuilding the country.

I first sought to discuss the situation with the President of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP). However, the chairman of that party did not agree. I then engaged in discussions with former President Mahinda Rajapaksa. He stated that he would consult with his party and inform me of their decision. Subsequently, former President Rajapaksa and the SLPP announced their support for me.

On the occasion, I also sought the support of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB). However, its leader, Sajith Premadasa, stated that he would contest the parliamentary vote to elect the President. In the end, he did not run himself and instead nominated Dullas Alahapperuma. Despite this, a group of SJB members voted for me. I also engaged in discussions with the Tamil parties and other factions, securing their support as well.

Upon becoming President, I faced numerous challenges. The economy had completely collapsed. The grassroots governance and political mechanisms were in disarray. At the rural level, there was an atmosphere where the houses of people’s representatives and activists could be set on fire, and they could be intimidated into taking to the streets. This situation was not limited to members of the SLPP but extended to members of other parties as well. If this continued, the rioters would seize power at the grassroots level, attempting to take control of villages.

Gradually, I was able to steer the country forward by overcoming these challenges. Throughout this journey, we had to face protests and agitations, but we persevered.

The local government election occurred against this backdrop. However, there were insufficient funds to allocate for it. Many issues needed prioritization over that election, such as allocating money for importing medicines and fuel.

At that time, the Election Commission sought advice from Mr. Saliya Peiris P.C. without consulting the Attorney General regarding the local government election, which was a misguided action. Eventually, its members resigned, and a new team was appointed. I made it clear the truth then that there was no money in the country to hold local government elections.

If I had not acted this way and held the election, neglecting economic development, the country would be in a much worse state today. If they had done that, would it have been possible to recover from the state of the country? Would it have been possible to allocate three times as much money to “Aswesuma” as to “Samurdhi”? Would it have been possible to implement the “Urumaya” free deeds program? If that had happened, we wouldn’t have been able to do any of this.

Somehow, we have been able to overcome these challenges and bring the country’s economy forward on a strong foundation. That is why people have money in their hands today. I wanted to provide some relief to the people who are suffering in the country. Accordingly, arrangements were made to give them “Aswesuma”. Ten kilos of rice were given to each household. Free land rights were obtained under the “Urumaya” programme. Ownership of the Housing are given to those who live in flats. Also, the agricultural modernization program has been started.

The decentralized budget enabled us to allocate money for the implementation of development programs at the ground level. Due to these measures, the people have received relief today.

On that day, a large number of people in the country announced that they would give their votes to the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP). But today that situation has changed. They are not even found today. Another part declared that they would vote for Sajith Premadasa. Today they are also silent. Due to the strong program we have launched, they have not been able to go among the people. They have not been able to face the program that we have created. They have no answers. But our program is still in the beginning.

We accept that injustice has been done to all of you gathered here today. We have planned to discuss this issue with the Attorney General. Anyway, we will take steps to remove the current ban after the upcoming elections. Election cannot be held after a year has passed since the submission of nominations. Newcomers should also be given the opportunity to compete. I remember accepting nominations for the local government elections in 1988. But during that time, due to the revolt of the JVP, all those nominations were cancelled and nominations were called again.

In this way, we will act in the future to do justice to all of you. A good situation has been created for you today to reach the people at the grassroots. Take the advantage of it and go among the people and speak the truth with them. Take steps to increase people’s understanding of the bitter journey we have come through. You can do it.

The JVP or the SJB do not have a clear plan or vision to solve the problems in the country and build a better future for the people. People have now realized the deception they are leading. You cannot move a country forward with lies. We should see how to develop Sri Lanka in the way that countries like Singapore and Japan have progressed. The political system should be built in a way that is suitable for the country. There may be several parties, but the goal should be one.

There may be times when political parties work together as well as when they work separately. But it should also be possible to work together within one framework.

Another major problem in this country today is creating job opportunities for the youth who are suffering from unemployment. Among those activities, the poor people of the country, who make up about 25%, cannot be forgotten. We have to act to save the people from that situation. There are various economic programs for that. We should implement them and work in a planned manner to reduce the number of poor people at the rural level.

We have already passed the Women’s Empowerment Act and took steps to increase the representation of women.

Additionally, the proposal to hold the provincial council election using the old system was submitted by MP Sumanthiran. I have no objection on that proposal, but we have informed that women’s representation should be included as well.

JVP and SJB have been organizing their activities for the presidential election for about six months now. They have been running for about a year. They need more life. Let us start our work on time. I have no doubt we will win.”

Minister of Urban Development and Housing Prasanna Ranatunga,

“All the political parties leading the government, including the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, hold a discussion every Monday. During one such meeting, President Ranil Wickremesinghe requested Mr. Basil Rajapaksa to arrange a meeting with local government representatives. The President believes in maintaining the party’s identity and moving forward with it. Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa also valued the support of local government members.

When former President Mahinda Rajapaksa was defeated in 2015, it was the local government councillors who worked tirelessly to restore him to power. Recognizing their crucial role, President Wickremesinghe has also sought to meet with local government representatives to hear their views. Their support is essential for the President to secure victory in the upcoming elections, as local government representatives have always contributed significantly to the country.”

State Minister Janaka Wakkambura,

“Two years ago, on a day like today, we placed our trust in President Ranil Wickremesinghe by casting 134 votes in Parliament to elect him. We appointed you with the support of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna because we believed in your ability to lead the country democratically. Today, you have created an environment where political activity can flourish, and you have also steered the country away from economic bankruptcy.

The President has never made false promises. When he commits to something, he delivers, demonstrating the qualities of a seasoned political leader.

You have lived up to our expectations and preserved the trust we placed in you. We extend our gratitude and respect for your leadership. You have taught us valuable political lessons on decision-making. When I was appointed as the State Minister of Local Government, local government elections were imminent, and the country was in a difficult situation. Around 90,000 nominations were submitted, but many of the political parties involved no longer exist, and some of the nominees have left the country.

Despite numerous challenges, you ensured that the jobs of approximately 8,400 local government employees were secured. Your intervention helped them achieve permanent employment with pensions. You also addressed deficiencies in the Ministry of Local Government with promptness and decisiveness. Thanks to your bold leadership, we now have a conducive environment for holding political elections.

As local government representatives, you should work diligently to support President Ranil Wickremesinghe and ensure that he has the opportunity to continue his work in the next 05 years.”

Member of Parliament Mr. Vajira Abeywardena,

As President Ranil Wickremesinghe has mentioned, the country is forging a new path. You have supported the national leader, Ranil Wickremesinghe, not based on political party affiliations, but out of a significant personal sacrifice. You have lost your homes, properties, and even future political opportunities in the process. For this, we offer our deepest respect and gratitude.

Two years ago today, leaders and MPs from various parties, including the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, elected Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe as the eighth executive president with 134 parliamentary votes. Although the United National Party had long strived for this, it was achieved through your efforts. We must acknowledge this accomplishment. President Wickremesinghe is known for his gratitude, so it is crucial we proceed carefully.

The presidential election is due before October 17. As we prepare, there are concerns and questions that need addressing. Some claim that the election may be postponed due to a lack of campaign slogans or suggest that the 22nd Amendment aims to delay the election. However, Article 83 of the Constitution is clear: it does not impact the presidential election. The proposed constitutional amendment is meant to correct past errors. United, we can ensure that this presidential election will be a historic victory for Sri Lanka.”

The event was attended by Minister Harin Fernando, State Minister Arundika Fernando, Members of Parliament, Attorney-at-Law Premanath C. Dolawatta, Attorney-at-Law Madhura Withanage, Secretary General of the United National Party Palitha Range Bandara, former mayor Nandana Gunathilaka, and representatives from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, United National Party, Sri Lanka Freedom Party, as well as other former Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Chairmen, Vice Presidents, and other officials.