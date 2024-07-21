The Future of the Country Will Not Be Shaped by Political Agendas

The people of Gampaha district have decisively endorsed Ranil Wickremesinghe for re-election as president in the upcoming presidential election.

More than 250 Gampaha local government representatives, along with 26 SLPP Ministers and MPs, have pledged their strong support for the President.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasized that he will never allow the country’s future to be dictated by political agendas. Instead, he believes that politics should be aligned with the country’s agenda. He extended an invitation to Mr. Sajith Premadasa and Mr. Anura Kumara Dissanayake to join him on this journey.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe made these remarks while addressing the “Together We Win – Api Gampaha” rally in Kadawatha today (21). A significant number of people from Gampaha district attended this public rally to learn about the government’s program and future plans. They warmly welcomed the President, expressing their support for the government’s initiatives.

Representing the people of Gampaha district, Minister Prasanna Ranatunga proposed that President Wickremesinghe should stand as the presidential candidate in the upcoming election. The proposal received unanimous approval, along with over 15,000 attendees including 26 Ministers and MPs and 250 former local government members of the SLPP. They raised their hands in support, and the resolution was passed unanimously at the rally.

During his speech, President Wickremesinghe reflected on taking over the country without an economy or functioning government on July 21, 2022. He emphasized that he has fulfilled his responsibilities and consistently worked for the nation’s betterment, rather than personal gain.

Addressing the public rally, President Ranil Wickremesinghe further stated,

Today, I am addressing this public rally in Kadawatha on the occasion of completing two years in office as President. I report to you that I have fulfilled the primary responsibility entrusted to me on that day. I took over a country that was facing an economic collapse and lacked a functioning government. At the time, it was also apprehensive and reluctant to provide me a government office to sworn in as Acting President. Ultimately, I went early in the morning to the Valukarama temple near my residence to take my oath. The country was in such a dire state back then.

At that time, I was the sole Member of Parliament from my party. To address the situation, I assembled a team with various Ministers and MPs from different parties. I first sought support from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), assuming they were aligned with the United National Party. However, they did not support me and instead backed MP Dallas Alahapperuma. Then I approached the JVP, but they chose to endorse MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake separately and were reluctant to assume responsibility, making it challenging to gain their support.

Subsequently, I sought the backing of the SLPP. I did not go to speak with former President Mahinda Rajapaksa because the party had a chairman, and I informed him of my wish to meet and speak. However, he mentioned that he could not discuss anything.

After that, I met with former President Rajapaksa and proposed that we work together to advance the government. He acknowledged the importance of the step and agreed to discuss it with his party. Subsequently, he confirmed that they were ready to support me. However, during this time, the party chairman defected to the other side. This marked the beginning of our government’s journey.

At that point, I had no official residence as the Presidential Palace was occupied by protesters, my house was set on fire, and the Presidential Secretariat was also occupied. In response, I proposed to the Prime Minister that we share the Prime Minister’s Office—he would use the ground floor, and I would use the upper floor, with shared access to the conference room. For the next two to three weeks, we continued government operations from this arrangement while negotiating with the International Monetary Fund.

I believed that everyone should join us on this journey. Our country was devastated by political turmoil, but Sri Lanka has the potential to thrive with pride. We must progress. We were on the brink of bankruptcy, but by making tough decisions, we advanced the economy. Without implementing this program, we risk falling back into crisis.

Despite seeking support from the opposition, we received none. Instead, they opposed our efforts. I worked not for personal gain but for the country’s benefit. However, neither the SJB nor the JVP provided the necessary support. While travelling around the world, they urge not to support us.

Despite these challenges, we persevered. Today, we have successfully completed the debt restructuring program, and it will be officially announced in the coming days.

At the same time, we have received funds back for the projects we have supported, and all restrictions have been removed. Additionally, work on the Central Expressway is being restarted.

Reflecting on the past, we remember a time when there was a severe shortage of fuel, electricity, and fertilizer. Hospitals and schools were closed, and queues were forming on Kandy Road and in other parts of the country. We must ensure that such a crisis does not recur and work together to move forward.

For four years, our youth faced a lack of job opportunities. It is crucial that we create jobs for them and improve the sources of income for our people. Throughout this journey, we have not forgotten the poor, launching the “Aswesuma” and “Urumaya” programs to support them. Today, the country has sufficient fuel and medicines, and we have introduced an agricultural modernization program in the villages. In this brief period, we have accomplished what had not been achieved in 75 years.

We are leading a revolution aimed at building a better future for the youth. This movement is designed for you and should be carried forward. We have presented the Economic Transformation Law to Parliament, with plans to increase our GDP fivefold over the next 20 years. Significant advancements have already been made in modernizing education, reforming vocational training, establishing new universities, and digitizing the country.

At that time, Biyagama in the Gampaha district was a largely undeveloped area. When I was the Minister of Education, I spearheaded a significant transformation there, turning it into Sri Lanka’s largest industrial zone with two trade zones. We are now planning to develop a third trade zone of 160 acres in Keragala. Additionally, with the establishment of the oil refinery in Trincomalee, we intend to create another major trade zone in Sapugaskanda. This model of development should be replicated across the country, and we have made progress on this front.

The future of our country cannot be determined solely by political agendas. I will not allow that. Politics should align with the country’s needs; otherwise, our country has no future. We must advance as a proud nation, making meaningful changes rather than issuing false promises. The country’s progress should not be driven by political agendas, but by a shared vision for national development. I invite Sajith Premadasa and Anura Dissanayake to join us in this effort. Let’s embark on this journey together.

Gampaha is the heart of the United National Party. Just as the first Prime Minister D.S. Senanayake, Former Prime Minister Dudley Senanayake, and Former President J.R. Jayewardene began their political careers from Gampaha, I also began my political career in the Gampaha district. We must unite in this effort, remembering that D.S. Senanayake, in collaboration with Former Prime Minister S.W. R.D. Bandaranaike, played a key role in securing our country’s independence.

Dudley Senanayake collaborated with Sirimavo Bandaranaike. J.R. Jayewardene pledged support to Mrs. Sirimavo during the 1971 insurrection. During the 1989 unrest, Mrs. Bandaranaike and Mr. Anuruddha Ratwatte had discussions with President Premadasa. We worked together to safeguard our nation during those times, and it’s important for everyone to remember this.

We have been involved in politics since universal franchise was established in 1931. However, after each election, power has been transferred smoothly. We do not point fingers at the Supreme Court; as such a situation is unique to our country. We proudly carry this system forward. We cannot revert to the era of queuing for essentials. Together, let’s build a country where we can all live well. When an invitation is made, answers must be given, and it will be given in due course.

Minister of Urban Development and Housing and Chief Government Organizer, Prasanna Ranatunga,

Today, it has been two years since President Ranil Wickremesinghe took office. At that time, the residents of Colombo flats and the entire country were facing severe hardships, with shortages of fuel, gas, and medicine threatening their basic right to live. To rescue the country from this economic crisis, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) invited President Ranil Wickremesinghe to assume the presidency.

The Gampaha district is of significant importance. Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa won over 365,000 votes from this district. Today, all political parties have united, and the people of Gampaha are committed to ensuring you receive the same level of support and recognition.

As the upcoming presidential election approaches, a critical decision lies ahead. We are heading towards a challenging juncture, akin to crossing a precarious vine bridge. “Kaiyanayaka” Anura Kumara has remarked that only those with experience can navigate this bridge safely. It is only President Ranil Wickremesinghe who possesses the necessary experience to lead the people of this country across this vine bridge.

When Mahinda Rajapaksa defeated in 2015, it was the people of Gampaha district who gave me the strength to represent him. Thanks to their support, I am now advocating for President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s victory in the 2024 presidential election.

I urge you to decide within the next week to run in the upcoming presidential election. I propose that President Ranil Wickremesinghe should be our candidate. The support of the people here today confirms it. Mr. President, There is no turning back now. You must run in this year’s presidential election. People from all parts of the country, including those from Gampaha district, are committed to securing your victory.

Member of Parliament Mr. Mahindananda Aluthgamage,

This is the third major rally in the “Ekwa Jayagamu” series. The first rally took place in Matara, the second in Kandy, and today we hold the third rally in Gampaha. I stand here today because President Ranil Wickremesinghe has worked to create a country where people can thrive. President Wickremesinghe committed to freeing the people from oppression without any conditions. Supported by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), his only condition was to build the country and ensure a better environment for its citizens. This is why we have united to support him wholeheartedly.

Mr. Sajith Premadasa and Mr. Anura Kumara spoke about building the country and discussed the economy from the stage. However, when the economic crisis struck, no one stepped up to tackle the challenge. What will happen if we entrust the country to such leaders?

The entire country has witnessed the President’s efforts and achievements over the past two years. Thanks to improvements in the economy, people can now live more comfortably. A kilogram of carrots once cost LKR 2,000, the President’s effective economic management has created conditions where people can afford three meals a day. Previously, hotels had no tourists; now, they are welcoming guests. Farmers have returned to their fields and increased production.

All these changes result from the President’s sound management policies. Therefore, we are committed to working tirelessly until President Ranil Wickremesinghe achieves a decisive victory.

In the future, a larger platform will be created for you, featuring representatives from more diverse political backgrounds. I have faith in the success you have demonstrated over the past two years. I pledge my unconditional support to you who have taken on the responsibility of leading this country unconditionally.

Senior Adviser to the President on Climate Change, Ruwan Wijewardene,

Today is a special day for the Gampaha district as we celebrate two years since President Ranil Wickremesinghe assumed the office of President. This celebration marks not only his tenure but also the introduction of a new political culture to Sri Lanka. Notably, leaders from all political parties are present today, united in their commitment to building the country’s economy.

Two and a half years ago, amidst a severe economic crisis, there was no leader willing to take charge. Reflect on where Sri Lanka might be today if President Ranil Wickremesinghe had not stepped in. He took on the challenge, restored the economy, and created a liveable environment despite the adversities he faced, including having his house set on fire by protesters. While some political groups hoped to set the country ablaze and seize power, President Wickremesinghe chose to act decisively for the benefit of the people, focusing on strengthening the economy.

At a time when the country faced fuel and gas shortages and endured fourteen-hour power cuts, no leader stepped forward to take responsibility—except President Ranil Wickremesinghe. He addressed the economic crisis effectively, even as political opponents, unable to handle the situation, resort to spreading propaganda in their pursuit of power.

At the request of Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe first took on the role of Prime Minister and then became President, ensuring the provision of adequate fuel and gas to the people. He also implemented an economic strategy to generate sufficient foreign exchange for the country, accumulating over USD 5.5 billion in the treasury. The government now has enough foreign exchange to provide basic facilities to the citizens.

Embracing this new political culture, we are dedicated to strengthening the country’s economy over the next decade. Let us work diligently to secure a permanent victory for President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the next presidential election. We also invite the supporters of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) to join us in supporting President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s victory.

Minister of Tourism, Lands, Sports and Youth Affairs Harin Fernando,

Some claim that President Ranil Wickremesinghe is a member of the UNP, others say he belongs to the SLPP, or even the SJB. However, it must be clarified that President Ranil Wickremesinghe is not affiliated with any of these parties. He stands with the people of this country and has no party allegiance. We should advise all party members to avoid experimenting with leadership at this critical time. The President has worked hard to bring the country to its current state, and this is not the moment for further experimentation.

The former Prime Minister of Australia, who recently visited the island, made a notable statement. He warned that if Sri Lankans lose a leader like Ranil Wickremesinghe, it could lead to the destruction of Sri Lanka. After Sajith Premadasa lost the last presidential election, although I attended all his 150 political rallies, I could not locate him for three weeks—he was hiding. We struggled to cover the costs of holding rallies, and eventually, we had to abandon him. This was not due to any other reason but because he failed to address the people’s suffering by avoiding the acceptance of the challenge. A leader who cannot confront such challenges is unfit to take on the responsibility of leading this country. Therefore, I urge everyone in the SJB to recognize this reality.

The upcoming presidential election is not just about party leaders winning; it will determine the future of your children and the country. The Gampaha district plays a crucial role in this election. Let us all unite and move forward together.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s victory in the presidential election is assured. He will undoubtedly win this battle.

Minister of Health and Industries Dr. Ramesh Pathirana,

Seeing the massive crowd in Gampaha today, there is no doubt that President Ranil Wickremesinghe will be re-elected in the next Presidential Election. Today Kadawata city has witnessed the largest gathering of people in recent history.

After independence, Sri Lanka saw development in various sectors such as education, health, technology, and infrastructure. However, the economic crisis in 2022 caused a significant decline in the country’s progress. Revenues fell, and people faced hardships. At this critical juncture, President Ranil Wickremesinghe stepped up to accept the challenge, and we recall his leadership with great respect. Just as President Mahinda Rajapaksa provided relief to those affected by the war and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa supported those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, President Ranil Wickremesinghe offered relief to those suffering from the economic crisis.

Today, the country’s financial system is stable. Bank interest rates are decreasing systematically, foreign reserves have surpassed USD 06 billion, and the economy has stabilized, restoring public confidence. With this foundation, we have a leader poised to guide the country toward rapid and substantial development. I am confident that we will continue this journey with President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has a clear vision for the future and has stabilized the country’s economy.

State Minister of Plantation Industries and Mahaweli Development Lohan Ratwatte,

A group of individuals who care deeply about the future of this country is with us today. Former Prime Minister S W R D Bandaranaike is my Uncle, and the world’s first female Prime Minister, Mrs. Sirimavo, is my aunt. Hailing from well-known political family, I made a difficult decision because of President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s efforts in rebuilding the economy. I cast my vote in the parliamentary election with a trembling hand. But now, I wholeheartedly extend my support to President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the presidential election.

Mr. Anura Kumara Dissanayake came to Kandy and asked where Lohan was. To that, I say: if you are afraid of devils, you don’t build houses in the graveyard. Everyone knows what the Janata Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) did to Sri Lanka during 1988-89. I urge and I would like to remind JVP not to be mislead the Young and innocent children who support JVP today. If you love this country, the most suitable candidate is President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

According to Mr. Sajith Premadasa , “Tall ones are security, and short ones are labour.” I would like to ask if such a leader can lead a country.

I am Mr. Mahinda Rajapaksa’s right hand, and I support President Ranil Wickremesinghe because I know only he can build the economy of this country in the next decade. Join us to strengthen the President’s program to create a better future for you. I declare that we will return to Gampaha after securing the victory of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

MP Sahan Pradeep Withana,

Today, over 15,000 people have gathered here, surpassing the number of attendees at other presidential candidates’ events in Gampaha. I recall with great respect Minister Prasanna Ranatunga, who has always been a steadfast supporter.

Mahinda Rajapaksa is the leader who united the country and spearheaded significant development. Gotabhaya Rajapaksa is the president who guided the country through the COVID-19 pandemic. Ranil Wickremesinghe is the president who took charge during a critical time and played a pivotal role in stabilizing the country, demonstrating that any challenge can be overcome through unity. I firmly believe that today’s public rally marks a turning point for President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Several Ministers, parliamentarians, distinguished guests, and people from the Gampaha district attended this rally.