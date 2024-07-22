July 22, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Weather Forecast

    July 22, 2024
    Weather Forecast

    A few showers may occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere of the island.

    Strong winds of about (50-55) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Monaragala and Hambantota districts.

    « The Future of the Country Will Not Be Shaped by Political Agendas
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya