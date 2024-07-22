President Invites Foreign Employment Agencies to Collaborate in Expanding Tourism Industry

President Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that if foreign employment agencies focus on attracting tourists to Sri Lanka from the countries where they supply labour, including the Middle Eastern countries, the Ministry of Tourism will provide the necessary facilities.

The President made this announcement during the “Abhiman- 2024” event held yesterday (21) at the Epitome Hotel, Kurunegala. During the event, President Wickremesinghe also presented certificates and commemorative gifts to foreign employment agencies that significantly contribute to the country’s economy.

Addressing the gathering, President Ranil Wickremesinghe further elaborated,

I take this opportunity to thank you as we mark two years since I assumed the presidency. Your efforts in earning money for the country have been crucial in bringing us to our current state. Two years ago, we faced a difficult situation, and many doubted our ability to recover from the economic crisis. However, I believed that together with the people, we could restore our country. Unlike other countries, we have completed this work in less than two years.

You are aware of the challenging journey we have undertaken. Many believed our country had no future. Factories lacked fuel, and no tourists visited our country. We began advancing our economy with the funds sent by our foreign employees.

Now, we have confidence in our ability to face the future. Many countries around the world are asking us how we achieved this. We have repaid our debt to Bangladesh, a country currently facing a tense situation. We pray for peace and stability in Bangladesh, which supported us during our difficult times.

We must now focus on the future. Our country should transform into an export economy. A formal program must be implemented to develop the skills of workers going abroad and provide them with the necessary training. This will enable them to secure better job opportunities and earn higher incomes, benefiting both the individuals and the country.

We endured hardships for two years. With your support, I have brought the country forward during this time. You deserve the benefits of this progress. Together, we must build a new economy. Let us work collectively towards this goal.

I believe you can bring business opportunities to Sri Lanka from the countries where our citizens are employed, especially from the Middle East. If we can send Sri Lankan employees to those countries, we should also attract tourists from those regions to Sri Lanka. By collaborating with the Ministry of Tourism, you can expand your business further. We will provide you with government support for these initiatives.

Additionally, we would like to inform you that if we can export food to those countries, we will provide government support for that endeavour. We must think innovatively and embark on a new journey, avoiding stagnation. Remembering that it is not politicians who shape the future agenda of the country, I extend my best wishes for your future endeavours.

Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment, Manusha Nanayakkara,

At a time when some people pursued power at the expense of the public, President Ranil Wickremesinghe stepped forward unconditionally to alleviate their suffering. His effective diplomacy was evident during the severe economic crisis two years ago. Within this period, he managed to build an economy that allowed the oppressed to thrive. Supporting his economic vision, migrant employees channelled their earnings to Sri Lanka through banks, resulting in USD 12 billion in foreign exchange this year alone.

In 2022, a country that lacked the foreign exchange to meet its basic needs is now functioning normally, thanks to the President’s economic vision. You, as foreign employment agencies, played a crucial role in this achievement. The recognition of your contribution is presented through the “Abhiman 2024” awards. Without your support, it is unimaginable where the country would be today. Therefore, we urge you to continue contributing to the nation’s development with your efforts.

Governor of the North Western Province Ahamed Nazeer Zainulabdeen, State Ministers Jagath Pushpakumara, Shantha Bandara, D.B. Herath, Former Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, Chairman of the Association of Licensed Foreign Employment Agencies (ALFEA) Lanka Vijitha Kumara, Secretary G. Ganeshwaran, Treasurer Nishantha Jayakody and a group of heads from foreign employment agencies attended the event.