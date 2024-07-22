Jayagamu Sri Lanka offers Numerous Benefits to Galle

The Ministry of Labour and Foreign Employment has scheduled the next "Jayagamu Sri Lanka Public Mobile Service" on July 24 and 25 at the Galle Samanala Stadium. The purpose of this event is to develop the future workforce of tech-savvy workers.

The "Jayagamu Sri Lanka" project, spearheaded by Minister Manusha Nanayakkara, has been expanded to other districts, offering enhanced assistance to job searchers and employed individuals.

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment, in collaboration with partner organizations such as the Shrama Vasana Fund, Garusaru, Smart Youth Club, and Migrant Worker Harasara, oversees the administration of public welfare grants.



"Jayagamu Sri Lanka" encourages entrepreneurship among low-income and migrant worker families in addition to professional growth. Additionally, the programme facilitates communication between the general public and overseas job agencies and the Ministry of Labour, allowing duties that would normally need travel to Colombo to be accomplished at the event.

