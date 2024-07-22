Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka engages in religious rituals at the historic Kataragama Sacred Site

Senior Adviser to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka visited the historic Kataragama Sacred site and actively participated in religious rituals yesterday (21).

During his visit, he met with the Chief Incumbent of Kiriwehera Viharaya, Venerable Kobawaka Dhamminda Nayaka Thera, to inquire about his well-being and joined the religious ceremonies at Kiriwehera and received blessings.

He also participated in ceremonies at the Ashta Phala Bodhi and visited other temples, including Kataragama Saman Maha Devalaya, to seek additional blessings. Additionally, he took part in illuminating the historic Kirivehera Chaitya with six-coloured light bulbs.

On the final day of the Kataragama annual Esala Maha Perahara, the sacred casket was ceremonially placed on the ceremonial elephant, Sinharaja, by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and Sagala Ratnayaka, under the guidance of Kiriwehera Vihara Chief Incumbent Ven. Kobawaka Dhamminda Nayaka Thera.

Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka also engaged in cordial conversations with the devotees present.

State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa, Basnayaka Nilame of the Kataragama Devalaya Dishan Gunasekara, and several other notable figures were also in attendance at the event.