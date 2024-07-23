Committee Seeks Proposals to Address Government Service Salary Disparities

The Specialist Committee to Address Salary Discrepancies in the Government Service is now accepting proposals for revising salaries and allowances.

You can download the application form from the official website of the Presidential Secretariat at www.presidentsoffice.gov.lk .All proposals must be prepared using MS Word in 12-point Iskoola Pota font, and a PDF version should be emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by August 09, 2024.

If proposals involve positions other than the specified ones, separate forms must be completed, and justification reports should be prepared using the Annexure 01 form, which can also be downloaded from the website of the Presidential secretariat, www.presidentsoffice.gov.lk

Only soft copies of the relevant information need to be provided. If a hard copy is necessary, it should be sent to “Secretary, Specialist Committee Appointed to Address the Salary Discrepancies in the Government Service, Presidential Secretariat, Galle Face, Colombo 01” by August 09, 2024.

Delivery can be made via registered post or hand delivery. The Specialist Committee will review all suggestions, and applicants will be notified via email or WhatsApp within two weeks to schedule a discussion with the institution, trade union, or civil organization representing them.

The Specialist Committee requests that proposals and justifications be limited to a one-page report.